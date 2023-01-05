Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $273.82 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,675 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.66% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $273,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,404,000 after acquiring an additional 391,713 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after buying an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,328,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 216,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,951,000 after acquiring an additional 51,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,376.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,475.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,502.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,822.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

