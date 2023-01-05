Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,109,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 415,832 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $591,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $238.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $211.06 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.