Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 26,848 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,960,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $234,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 35.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lear by 25.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $129.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.50. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.76.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $769,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,777.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $769,779.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,777.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,113 shares of company stock worth $5,986,769. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

