Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 27,642 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.67% of Aptiv worth $142,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 94.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.27. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

