Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 10,734 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,409,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 9.72% of Innospec worth $206,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Innospec in the third quarter valued at about $1,011,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Innospec by 115.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Trading Up 1.1 %

IOSP opened at $104.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average is $97.80. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $115.65.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.34. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

In related news, SVP David B. Jones bought 752 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.