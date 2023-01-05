Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 190,741 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,921,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 5.75% of Nomad Foods worth $140,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 194.1% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after buying an additional 4,832,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,641,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,777,000 after acquiring an additional 260,400 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,949,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,955,000 after acquiring an additional 75,030 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Nomad Foods Company Profile

NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.74.

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.