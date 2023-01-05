Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,701 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,252,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for about 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.83% of American Electric Power worth $367,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 240.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after acquiring an additional 932,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $79,851,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.13.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

