Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 53,957 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,779,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,957 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.15% of HDFC Bank worth $162,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in HDFC Bank by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $1,103,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 24.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

