Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 56,845 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,845 shares during the period. Humana accounts for about 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.62% of Humana worth $382,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.53.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $492.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $531.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

