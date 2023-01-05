Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 966 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,965,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.24% of Donaldson worth $194,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 15.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Donaldson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.4 %

DCI stock opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,118 shares of company stock worth $1,705,167. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

