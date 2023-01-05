ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Trading Up 0.9%

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.85. Approximately 1,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.