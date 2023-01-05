Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, January 9th

Shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 9th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Alterity Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.23.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

