Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

