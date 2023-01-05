Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.13.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Up 2.5 %

AMED opened at $86.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $79.48 and a 12 month high of $179.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average of $104.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Amedisys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Amedisys by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.