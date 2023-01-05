American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 17,510.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in American International Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.22. 11,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,372. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

