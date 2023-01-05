Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $42,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $263.92. 19,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,042. The company has a market cap of $140.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.98 and its 200-day moving average is $254.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

