Amp Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $114.48 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Amp has a market cap of $114.48 million and $3.71 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Amp has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002883 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00445161 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.08 or 0.02208234 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.62 or 0.30413692 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
