Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Up 9.2% in December

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Amryt Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Amryt Pharma by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Amryt Pharma by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 347,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Amryt Pharma by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 631,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMYT stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Amryt Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $463.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma ( NASDAQ:AMYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Amryt Pharma will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

