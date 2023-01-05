Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GSK (GSK)

GSK (LON: GSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/5/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,575 ($18.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/4/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,450 ($17.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/3/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,350 ($16.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/29/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,450 ($17.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/23/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,450 ($17.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/15/2022 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/7/2022 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/7/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,300 ($15.66) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/7/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,600 ($19.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/7/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,475 ($17.77) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/5/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) price target on the stock.

12/2/2022 – GSK had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 1,975 ($23.80) to GBX 1,550 ($18.67). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) price target on the stock.

11/24/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,580 ($19.04) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/22/2022 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/16/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) price target on the stock.

11/11/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,300 ($15.66) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/9/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,450 ($17.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/8/2022 – GSK had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($22.89) to GBX 1,600 ($19.28). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON GSK traded down GBX 16.20 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,431.60 ($17.25). The company had a trading volume of 4,080,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,897. GSK plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1,313.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,419.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,477.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.13%.

In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,969.81). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.07) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($35,851.81). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($13,969.81). Insiders have acquired 2,906 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,362 over the last three months.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

