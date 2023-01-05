Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GSK (GSK)

GSK (LON: GSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/5/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,575 ($18.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 1/4/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,450 ($17.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/3/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,350 ($16.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/29/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,450 ($17.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 12/23/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,450 ($17.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 12/15/2022 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 12/7/2022 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 12/7/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,300 ($15.66) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/7/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,600 ($19.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/7/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,475 ($17.77) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 12/5/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) price target on the stock.
- 12/2/2022 – GSK had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 1,975 ($23.80) to GBX 1,550 ($18.67). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/29/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) price target on the stock.
- 11/24/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,580 ($19.04) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 11/22/2022 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 11/16/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) price target on the stock.
- 11/11/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,300 ($15.66) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 11/9/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,450 ($17.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 11/8/2022 – GSK had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($22.89) to GBX 1,600 ($19.28). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
GSK Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of LON GSK traded down GBX 16.20 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,431.60 ($17.25). The company had a trading volume of 4,080,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,897. GSK plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1,313.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,419.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,477.38.
GSK Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.13%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for GSK plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.