Analysts Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Price Target at $126.40

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.40.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 111,611 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,144,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

WMS stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

