Analysts Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target at $60.20

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.20.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $79.62.

Insider Activity

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $102,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 155.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 15.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

