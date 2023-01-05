Analysts Set Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target at $26.55

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE:SQSP opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $915,326.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.