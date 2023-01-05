Analyzing Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Anika Therapeutics and Vivos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.50%. Vivos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.96%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Vivos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $147.79 million 2.98 $4.13 million ($1.09) -27.67 Vivos Therapeutics $16.89 million 2.56 -$20.29 million ($1.19) -1.58

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Vivos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -10.33% -2.49% -2.05% Vivos Therapeutics -155.58% -142.18% -95.58%

Risk & Volatility

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Vivos Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management product family consists of Monovisc, Orthovisc, Cingal, and Hyvisc that are indicated to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and joint preservation and restoration product family comprise a portfolio of approximately 150 bone preserving joint technology products, a line of sports medicine soft tissue repair solutions, and orthopedic regenerative solutions products. The company's non-orthopedic product family include HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications, including adhesion barrier products, advanced wound care products, ophthalmic products, and ear, nose, and throat products. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. Vivos Therapeutics also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. The company markets and sells its Vivos System to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

