AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.44

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.44 and traded as high as $20.46. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 2,826,012 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 65,743 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after buying an additional 697,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after buying an additional 432,001 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

