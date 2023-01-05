AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.44

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.44 and traded as high as $20.46. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 2,826,012 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
