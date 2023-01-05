Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apexigen in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Apexigen in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

APGN opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Apexigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Apexigen ( NASDAQ:APGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.69). Equities analysts forecast that Apexigen will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apexigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apexigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apexigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apexigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apexigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Apexigen Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

