Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.74

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.74 and last traded at $30.85, with a volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Appian Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97.

Insider Transactions at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at $418,192,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at $418,192,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,893.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,946,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 257,731 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,035 and sold 7,786 shares valued at $275,579. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Appian by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Appian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Appian by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Appian during the first quarter worth about $962,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Further Reading

