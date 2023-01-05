Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Molecular Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of AMTI stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Vandevender purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,659. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,499 shares of company stock worth $11,024 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% during the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 114,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 395,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 27.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 147,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

