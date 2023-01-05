AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $10.90 on Friday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,142,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $4,928,667.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,142,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $4,621,536.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,835.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,179,525 shares of company stock worth $40,038,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,140,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 231,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

