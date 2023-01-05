Arcblock (ABT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $263,024.25

Arcblock (ABT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000617 BTC on major exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $10.23 million and $263,024.25 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

