Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Down 8.1%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.74. 64,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,334,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $506,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,937 shares of company stock worth $1,197,313 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,559,000 after acquiring an additional 805,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 173,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,930 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,383,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after purchasing an additional 36,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,464,000 after buying an additional 357,539 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.