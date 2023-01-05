Ardor Price Down 2.3% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $66.37 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00070146 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00060091 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001094 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009170 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023029 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001473 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003933 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.