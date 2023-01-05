argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $448.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on argenx from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on argenx from €400.00 ($425.53) to €425.00 ($452.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at about $1,177,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Stock Up 0.7 %

ARGX stock opened at $376.46 on Thursday. argenx has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $407.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The company had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Further Reading

