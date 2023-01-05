Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as low as C$0.37. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 25,845 shares.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.47 million and a PE ratio of -11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

