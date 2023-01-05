ARMOR Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16,242.08 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One ARMOR token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $357,099.74 and $16,242.08 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

