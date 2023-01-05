Arnhold LLC Acquires New Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $1,936,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

