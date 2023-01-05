Arnhold LLC Has $15.66 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Arnhold LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for 2.1% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arnhold LLC owned 0.15% of Darling Ingredients worth $15,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 591.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 59,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.55.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $61.40 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

