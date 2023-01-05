Arnhold LLC Has $37,000 Position in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Arnhold LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,500 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.39% of RiceBran Technologies worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 6.5 %

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Featured Articles

