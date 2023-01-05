Arnhold LLC Takes $3.44 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,866 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CTSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. William Blair lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.