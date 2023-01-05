Arnhold LLC Trims Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Arnhold LLC reduced its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,349 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned 0.19% of Lumentum worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Lumentum by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 766,170 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,549,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lumentum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lumentum by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. TheStreet cut Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $53.12 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

