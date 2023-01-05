Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Reduced by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,136,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,728 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,221,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,589.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 97.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 46,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.23.

AJG stock opened at $189.74 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $201.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

