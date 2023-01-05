ASOS (LON:ASC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $725.45

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 725.45 ($8.74) and traded as low as GBX 517 ($6.23). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 532.50 ($6.42), with a volume of 488,110 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($7.95) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 660 ($7.95) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.24) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.24) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.46) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 935.91 ($11.28).

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The stock has a market cap of £582.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1,896.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 604.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 724.36.

In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.73), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($33,102.23). In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($317,493.98). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.73), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($33,102.23).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

