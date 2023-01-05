Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 288,998 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 144.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 288,998 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of TE Connectivity worth $53,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $117.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $165.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.06.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.