Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 29,580 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $63,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,535,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $341.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $340.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.96. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $463.15.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.06.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

