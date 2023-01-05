Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,351,853 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 7,606.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.84% of Splunk worth $102,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Splunk by 470.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 272,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 224,389 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Splunk by 13.7% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 24,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 103.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 506,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,111,000 after purchasing an additional 257,138 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 44.4% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 6,341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $807,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Splunk to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Splunk to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Splunk to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $89.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.53. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

