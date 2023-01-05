Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 86,911 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,911 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Yum! Brands worth $55,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $128.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $137.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.