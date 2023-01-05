Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $70.15 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of AutoZone worth $70,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AutoZone by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in AutoZone by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,603 shares of company stock worth $42,603,074 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,445.46 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,470.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,288.13.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $25.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

