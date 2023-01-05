Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 515.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,101,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272,890 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.43% of KE worth $89,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in KE by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519,869 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of KE by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 9,250,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,592,000 after acquiring an additional 110,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of KE by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,394 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEKE opened at $16.26 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

