Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,972 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Booking worth $150,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,110.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,967.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1,890.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

