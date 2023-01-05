AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 295,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AssetMark Financial Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $26.71.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 15.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on AMK. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.