Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:ATLCL)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.71. 1,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.