Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:ATLCL)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.71. 1,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.43.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (ATLCL)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.